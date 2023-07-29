MACHYNLLETH’s new management duo led the way on the pitch with four goals to seal passage into the next round in a game they made hard work of at times against a strong Four Crosses outfit.
Welsh Cup, Qualifying Round One, Cae Glas, Friday, 28 July, 2023
The Maglonians led 1-0 at the break at Cae Glas courtesy of assistant boss Harry Vince-Holt after the visitors had been dealt a blow when Charlie Davies received a second caution four minutes before the break.
Vince-Holt doubled their tally on 52 minutes but the 10 men hit back through Thomas Evans four minutes later.
Player manager Callum Page restored his side’s two-goal buffer with a 67th minute penalty before Vince-Holt claimed the match ball with 12 minutes remaining.
Credit to Four Crosses, they pulled one back through Will Howard moments later and it was game on again when Archie Burton made it 4-3 with three of the 90 remaining.
Butt Mach held on for the win despite new club captain Callum Roberts being sent off in the closing stages.