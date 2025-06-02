SARN Helen Running Club members Dylan Lewis and Emma Palfrey represented Wales in the first Masters International of the season against England in Shrewsbury.
Both had outstanding races in the 5k event in blistering heat at the Shrewsbury Festival of Running with Dylan finishing in 16:38 and Emma in 19:37.
Wales had a great day with Mike Whyatt, and Sue Peters, and Dave Gibson, leading the charge with gold medals in their respective M60, W65 and M70 age groups.
Next month sees the Masters roadshow move on to Swansea for the half marathon international where Team Wales will enjoy home advantage.
Sarn Helen’s Sara Davies has ventured into the world of triathlon with impressive results.
She was first female in the 25-29 category at the Welsh National Championships in Llanelli and as a result has qualified for the Welsh team to compete at the British Championships in 2026.
