International football returns to Park Avenue tomorrow evening as the club hosts Wales Schools Football Association’s home match against Australia.
The Welsh side, managed by ex Black and Green Marc Lloyd Williams feature the most promising schoolboys currently playing in the domestic game, including Harri and Dan John from Haverfordwest County and Harry Thomas, Morgan Davies and Harry Hughes from Caernarfon Town.
Wales beat Australia 2-0 in their initial game at Llandudno yesterday afternoon.
Admission at Park Avenue on Thursday evening will cost £5 for adults, £2 concessions and free entrance for under 14s.