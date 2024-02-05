DIVISION One leaders Ffostrasol won their fifth league win on the bounce but weren’t given an easy ride by Cardigan Town.
The visitors posed a threat all afternoon but Ifan Davies’ 24th minutes strike proved pivotal.
Cardigan finished the game with 10 men after the division’s top scorer Liam Doherty was red carded in added-on time.
A hat-trick by in form striker Ryan Busby moved Dewi Stars up to fourth in the league, but they had to work hard against a resolute Llanboidy side who fought till the end.
It was the visitors that took the lead on the quarter hour mark when a defensive slip allowed Dafydd Jones to set up Luke Brisco, and he made no mistake, giving Ifan Morgan in the home goal no chance.
The Stars’ response was immediate straight from the restart as Rupert Geddes’ excellent work set up Ryan Busby to equalise.
There were no more goals in the first half although it was the visitors who carved the better chances without threatening the Stars goal .
Just after the interval, the Stars moved up a gear, and they went ahead on 49 minutes when Leon Holmes’ pin point cross was buried with a fine header from Busby, and just after the hour, Busby duly completed an excellent first hat-trick for the club when he latched on to Rhodri Gwynne Edwards’ fine run and cross to place the ball wide of Peter Davies in the Llanboidy goal .
Although both teams created half chances, there were no further goals as the Stars moved up the league with games in hand over a few clubs around them.
Llechryd moved within three points of second placed Felinfach with a 6-1 against New Quay.
The hosts’ attacking intent was clear from the first whistle, Joshua Grota the main man with a hat-trick to set them on their way.
Jac James, Cory Leonard-Davies and Luke Grant added to their tally but credit to New Quay they battled throughout and were rewarded with a rocket of a goal by Ifan Davies near the end.
In Division Two, pacesetter Newcastle Emlyn netted seven unanswered goals at Crymych Reserves.
The visitors were six goals to the good at the break thanks to Jonathan Seeley, Anthony MacDonald (2) and Dorian Davies with a hat-trick, including a stunning free kick.
They were less productive up the slope after the turnaround but added to their tally through Ayrton Morgan.
Pencader ran out 3-1 winners against visitors Ffostrasol Reserves who had taken an early lead through Matthew Wilcox. The hosts struck back to take a 2-1 lead into the break with goals by Alfie Morgan and man-of-the-match Zak Morgan. Connor Timms extended their advantage on the hour and any hopes of a comeback were quashed when Ffos’ Guto Davis was given his marching orders for a second caution on 77 minutes.
Second half goals by Dawid Rutkowski and Guto Davies sealed Llechryd Reserves 2-0 at Aberaeron Reserves.
Division Three leaders Lampeter Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw at Cardigan Reserves who twice took the lead through Aidan Williams and Alecs Davies.
Veteran Osian Williams made it 1-1 on 50 minutes with Luke Davies-Lovell sealing a point with 20 minutes to go.
Llanon took full advantage to close the gap at the top to a single point with a 3-1 win at Bargod Rangers Reserves thanks to Jac Stockley-Jones and Thomas Rees-Jones (2).
Llanboidy Reserves drew 1-1 against Crannog Reserves, both goals coming in the closing stages, Christopher Bowen with a late equaliser for Llan after Jordan Owens had given Crannog the lead.
Llandysul Reserves ran riot with a 9-0 win against visitors Pencader Reserves with goals by Dean Jones (3), Tecwyn Williams (3), David Clark, Thomas Bowles and Meirion Evans.