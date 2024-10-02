PORTHMADOG maintained their one point lead at the top of the Ardal North West table with a 4-0 win against Nantlle Vale on Saturday.
They failed to find the back of the net in the first half despite bossing proceedings but found their clinical edge after the turnaround to run out comfortable winners.
They will need their goalscoring boots when they welcome JD Cymru North leaders Airbus UK to the Traeth on Saturday for a second round JD Welsh Cup clash.
Catch the highlights from their 4-0 win against Vale in the video below.