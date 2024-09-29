Porthmadog 4 Nantlle Vale 0, Ardal North West
WHEN you think of the term ‘a game of two halves’, you usually think of a game where a team dominates the first half, before the game is turned on its head in the second half? However, this game of two halves had Port dominating both halves, with the difference being that they couldn’t score in the first and couldn’t stop scoring in the second, writes Rhydian Morgan.
Aside from a Cai Jones strike which hit the post, the opening 10 minutes was relatively quiet with the only excitement being the Port kitman delivering the wrong boots to Rhys Alun and thus having to make the long journey around the pitch perimiter to fetch another pair.
Following a stoppage due to an injury to Nantlle Vale’s Sion Jones, the chances then started flowing for Port, as Josh Banks headed wide from a free kick and several efforts cleared the bar. The game somehow reached half time with no score.
It was clear that the same pattern was to follow in the second half, as Danny Brookwell, who was a constant threat down the wing, beating his full back on numerous times.
It was his effort that deflected off Tom Hilditch, bringing a good save by the Vale keeper, with the rebound falling to Rhys Alun (now in the ‘correct; boots) directly in front of goal. I can only apologise to whoever’s car was in the firing line of that effort!
Port’s perseverance finally paid off 10 minutes into the second half, as some good play down the wing led to a Caio Evans low cross being converted by Cai Jones.
Within less than 10 minutes, the lead was doubled as Evans and Brookwell combined, with the latter once again having the better of his defender and finishing at the near post for a well deserved goal.
Within two minutes of the restart however, Port were nearly guilty of resting on their comfortable lead, as an over hit pass that should’ve killed off a rare Vale attack was missed by keeper Ollie Farebrother. The forward was through on goal, but luckily for Port, he missed the open goal by some distance
With 67 minutes on the clock, normal service was resumed as Port notched up their third goal in 13 minutes, this time Caio Evans turned from provider to scorer as he finished well with a low drive from the 18 yard box having been set up by Cai Jones.
With victory sealed, the last 20 minutes was a chance for the subs to make an impression and, within 10 minutes of coming on, Ashley Owen did just that, by scoring his first goal for Port, predictably against his old side.
A good, flowing move by Port was finished by Owen with great aplomb.
The match finished 4-0 to the home side, which preserved Port’s unbeaten start to the season, now possessing a one point lead at the top of the table, ahead of CPD Rhyl 1879.
Next Saturday sees a top versus bottom clash at Bangor University’s Treborth Playing Fields, as Port put their unbeaten start on the line against a Menai Bridge Tigers side, who are looking for their first points at this level.