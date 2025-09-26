The draw has been made for Round Two of the JD Welsh Cup , split into North and South sections.
Ties will be played across the weekend of 17-19 October 2025.
North draw
Holywell Town v Rhostyllen
Bangor City 1876 v Guilsfield
Bow Street v Flint Town United
Caersws v Dolgellau/FC Queens Park
Porthmadog v Buckley Town
Gresford Athletic v Llanrug United
Llandudno v Flint Mountain
Kinmel Bay v Colwyn Bay
Y Rhyl 1879 v Brickfield Rangers
Holyhead Hotspur v Airbus UK Broughton
Bala Town v Connah’s Quay Nomads
Broughton United v Trearddur Bay
Mold Alexandra v The New Saints
Newtown v Caernarfon Town
Llannefydd v Penrhyncoch
South draw
Garden Village v Glynneath Town
Dinas Powys v Cardiff Draconians
AFC Llwydcoed/Lliswerry v Treowen Stars
Newport City v Penygraig United
Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United
Llantwit Major v Cwmbran Town
Cardiff Met v Taffs Well
Port Talbot Town v Afan Lido
Carmarthen Town v Trethomas Bluebirds
Llanelli Town v Haverfordwest County
Caerau Ely v Morriston Town
Caldicot Town v Penrhiwceiber Rangers
Goytre United v Cambrian United
Pontypridd United v Cefn Cribwr
Pure Swansea v Trefelin
Briton Ferry Llansawel v Penybont
Blaenavon Blues v Pontyclun
