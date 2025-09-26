The draw has been made for Round Two of the JD Welsh Cup , split into North and South sections.

Ties will be played across the weekend of 17-19 October 2025.

North draw

Holywell Town v Rhostyllen

Bangor City 1876 v Guilsfield

Bow Street v Flint Town United

Caersws v Dolgellau/FC Queens Park

Porthmadog v Buckley Town

Gresford Athletic v Llanrug United

Llandudno v Flint Mountain

Kinmel Bay v Colwyn Bay

Y Rhyl 1879 v Brickfield Rangers

Holyhead Hotspur v Airbus UK Broughton

Bala Town v Connah’s Quay Nomads

Broughton United v Trearddur Bay

Mold Alexandra v The New Saints

Newtown v Caernarfon Town

Llannefydd v Penrhyncoch

South draw

Garden Village v Glynneath Town

Dinas Powys v Cardiff Draconians

AFC Llwydcoed/Lliswerry v Treowen Stars

Newport City v Penygraig United

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United

Llantwit Major v Cwmbran Town

Cardiff Met v Taffs Well

Port Talbot Town v Afan Lido

Carmarthen Town v Trethomas Bluebirds

Llanelli Town v Haverfordwest County

Caerau Ely v Morriston Town

Caldicot Town v Penrhiwceiber Rangers

Goytre United v Cambrian United

Pontypridd United v Cefn Cribwr

Pure Swansea v Trefelin

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Penybont

Blaenavon Blues v Pontyclun