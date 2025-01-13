ABERYSTWYTH Town and Bala Town could soon have the chance to face Wales’ four English Football League Clubs in a revamped Welsh League Cup competition.
The Football Association of Wales announced on Monday further details of plans to revamp the competition, outlining how it could generate an additional £3million per season to support football at all levels throughout Wales.
Under the new proposal the winner of the revamped Welsh League Cup will go into the qualifying rounds of a UEFA club competition.
This will also present opportunities for the Welsh clubs in the English football pyramid to play under the Welsh flag in Europe, measuring themselves against the leading clubs of Europe whilst helping to raise the standards across the whole of the game in Wales.
The move is part of the FAW’s broader vision to elevate the profile of the JD Cymru Premier and now only the Football Association’s approval is needed to make their “game –changing” plan a reality.
Aberystwyth, who will need to avoid relegation to take part in the competition, and all the other 11 JD Cymru Premier clubs have already given unanimous backing to the move and the four highest ranked Welsh clubs playing in England – Cardiff City, Newport County, Swansea City, and Wrexham – have given their approval to the revenue sharing model for the new-look competition which is designed to boost the whole of the game in Wales.
There is disparity in the funding of grassroots facilities between Wales and England.
Since 2022, the Cymru Football Foundation has received £17million, whilst the English Football Foundation has received £327million to invest into grassroots facilities.
Therefore, new funding streams, such as the revamped League Cup, are needed to improve the game in Wales.
The plan has also been discussed with European football’s governing body UEFA as well as the Secretary of State for Wales and the Welsh Government. It is now subject to a final decision by The Football Association which must approve the participation of clubs playing in English competitions.
FAW Chief Executive Noel Mooney said: “This will be a gamechanger for the development of the game as we work to unlock the full potential of Welsh football.
“It will unite Welsh football, improve the game at all levels, and deliver meaningful societal benefits across Wales making our clubs and communities more sustainable.
“It will generate significant additional revenue through a revamped Welsh League Cup competition with expanded participation of the four highest ranked Welsh clubs that participate in the English football pyramid.
“This will be distributed throughout the JD Cymru Premier, Genero Adran Premier and grassroots facilities across the country.
“It also represents the spirit of collaboration and cooperation among football associations across the United Kingdom ahead of the home nations’ joint co-hosting EURO 2028.”
Cardiff City, Newport County, Swansea City and Wrexham have agreed to exclude any profit derived by representing Wales in UEFA competitions for financial regulations in the English Football League or the English Premier League.
A key objective of the FAW strategic plan – Ein Cymru / Our Wales – is to improve the UEFA European coefficient club ranking.
This reform will increase the chances of better performances in UEFA competitions by a larger group of clubs further increasing the coefficient, creating a virtuous circle of improved performance and funding.