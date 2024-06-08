PORTHMADOG are gearing up to life back in the tier three Ardal North West league which will offer a different challenge to the last time they operated there back in the 2021-22 season.
They will face fewer visits over to Flintshire and the Wrexham area with Connahs Quay Town, promoted from the the North East Wales Premier Division, now the only club from that area.
There are however four visits to Anglesey with familiar opponents Holyhead Hotspur and Llangefni along with newcomers Trearddur Bay and Menai Bridge Tigers, both promoted from the North Wales Coast West League. Though the Tigers home ground is over the Bridge at Treborth.
On home territory in Gwynedd they will take on Nantlle Vale, Y Felinheli and Pwllheli while in the Conwy Valley they have previous opponents, Llanrwst and Conwy Borough.
Slightly further afield they will have two visits to sunny Rhyl to play CPD Rhyl 1879 at the once familiar Belle Vue and another newcomer NFA promoted from the North Wales Coast East Premier Division.
In the Rhyl area they also have St Asaph City.
From the same county, Denbighshire, are the remaining two clubs Llannefydd and Corwen, the latter another promoted club from the North East Wales Premier.
Porthmadog were relegated last month after two difficult seasons back in the JD Cymru Premier.