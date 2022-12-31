What better way to end the year than with episode 3 of the Aber Town Women Q&A? And this time it's the skipper Kelly Thomas answering the questions.
When were you happiest?
On the way home from Port Talbot away last season when we secured fourth place! Three points, top four, beers and karaoke - what more can a gal ask for?!
What is your greatest fear?
The dentist!
What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?
Panicking on the ball.
Where would you like to live?
It would be nice to live somewhere with better weather and New Zealand has always been a maybe as I have family there!
What makes you unhappy?
Losing football matches.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse?
Not many without swearing apart from “Nice you".
Cat or dog?
Dog - specifically Yeppi the world's cutest shih tzu and Maya the bounciest Dalmatian you’ll ever meet (apart from when she tries to lick my ears).
Who is your best friend in football?
If I say Gav, will he keep me in the starting 11?