At the opposite end of the AI rankings, Colin Caton of Bala Town occupies 10th place with a score of 81. A fixture at the club since 2003, Caton has built a legacy of steady leadership, guiding the Lakesiders through numerous successful seasons and helping them remain competitive in the JD Cymru Premier. However, his more reserved, low-key public persona might not have the same visual appeal to the AI system, resulting in a lower ranking despite his longevity and achievements.