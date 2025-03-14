WITH the JD Cymru Premier title all but wrapped up, attention turns to another accolade up for grabs - one that won't be settled on the pitch.
The New Saints have enjoyed a successful campaign on all fronts this season. They made history as the first domestic Welsh club to reach the group/league stage of a UEFA competition, secured back-to-back Nathaniel MG Cup titles, and now have their sights set on a JD Welsh Cup semi-final clash with Cambrian United.
Their 2-0 victory over Caernarfon Town on Tuesday extended their league winning streak to 11 games, leaving them just one point away from a record-extending 17th JD Cymru Premier title. They could even be crowned champions without kicking a ball, should Penybont fail to beat Cardiff Metropolitan University tonight.
While TNS inch closer to yet another trophy haul, the battle for European qualification and top-flight survival rages on. But there's another contest brewing - this time, off the pitch.
Spoiler alert: Craig Harrison won't be adding this one to his personal collection after picking up February's Manager of the Month award.
The team at Outplayed has harnessed Vidnoz's state-of-the-art AI attractiveness tool to settle the debate over the JD Cymru Premier's 'best looking' boss.
This advanced software evaluates facial structure by analysing symmetry, proportions, and key facial markers, using AI-driven calculations in alignment with the ancient Greeks' 'Golden Ratio' philosophy to produce an attractiveness rating.
Additional factors such as confidence, trustworthiness, and approachability are also assessed, contributing to an overall score out of 100, while the AI can also predict an individual's age.
The analysis featured a portrait image of each manager, sourced either from their club's official website or their Transfermarkt profile.
So, who's the pick of the bunch?
According to the AI, Aberystwyth Town's Antonio Corbisiero reigns as the JD Cymru Premier's 'most attractive' manager, topping the charts with a remarkable overall score of 93.
The former Swansea City youngster returned to the club in November 2024 and led the Seasiders to the Nathaniel MG Cup final, where they narrowly fell 1-0 to TNS, having edged past Cardiff City's Under-21s on penalties. However, despite that cup run, Aberystwyth remain anchored to the foot of the table, with survival looking increasingly unlikely.
But in this contest, Corbisiero stands alone as the AI's undisputed champion.
He is closely followed by Connah's Quay Nomads boss Jay Catton, who earned an impressive score of 90, while Penybont's Rhys Griffiths completes the podium with 88. The latter, recently rewarded with a two-and-a-half-year contract extension, boasts a prolific goal-scoring pedigree from his playing days - a trait that has translated into his leadership, driving Penybont's continued progress while ultimately mirroring the strong AI rating he has achieved.
At the opposite end of the AI rankings, Colin Caton of Bala Town occupies 10th place with a score of 81. A fixture at the club since 2003, Caton has built a legacy of steady leadership, guiding the Lakesiders through numerous successful seasons and helping them remain competitive in the JD Cymru Premier. However, his more reserved, low-key public persona might not have the same visual appeal to the AI system, resulting in a lower ranking despite his longevity and achievements.
Craig Harrison trails with a score of 80, placing him amid the bottom three despite another impressive season at the helm of The New Saints. His tactical brilliance is evident in his results, but the AI's assessment of his appearance seems to reflect a more understated image, overshadowing his footballing success in this particular challenge.
Andy Legg of Barry Town United completes the bottom three with a score of 79. Under his guidance, Barry has recently delivered strong performances in the league, with the club in the hunt for a European play-off spot. While Legg's primary focus is on achieving results, his modest AI rating leaves him at the bottom of the pack despite the significant influence he's had since coming into the fold at the end of January.
Most attractive JD Cymru Premier managers ranked:
- Antonio Corbisiero (Aberystwyth Town) – 93
- Jay Catton (Connah's Quay Nomads) – 90
- Rhys Griffiths (Penybont) – 88
- Callum McKenzie (Newtown) – 87
- Richard Davies (Caernarfon Town) – 86
- Ryan Jenkins (Cardiff Metropolitan University) – 85
- Andy Dyer (Briton Ferry Llansawel) – 84
- Lee Fowler (Flint Town United) – 83
- Tony Pennock (Haverfordwest County) – 82
- Colin Caton (Bala Town) – 81
- Craig Harrison (The New Saints) – 80
- Andy Legg (Barry Town United) – 79