Winstanley makes tough decision to leave ‘amazing’ Porthmadog

PORTHMADOG assistant manager Alun Winstanley has made the difficult decision to leave the club.

He said: “I have made one of the hardest decisions I’ve made in football and it’s the difficult decision to leave the club this summer purely for personal reasons following the last 3/4 months which as you all know has been very difficult for me on a personal level.

“This club is special and always will be to me, I leave on very good terms and absolutely love this club.”

He added: “I would like to thank the board for the last two and a half years I’ve spent at this amazing club and the opportunity to be a part of the rebuilding back into tier two, which we achieved together.

“The last 3/4 months have been the most difficult of my life and all of the players have been there for me and I will never ever forget that.

“I will leave Port on a great note and I have to thank all of the management team, but a special mention to Paps who brought me into this amazing club, not only on football terms but personally, I’ve made good true mates in you all.

“Lastly the fans. Oh my god you’ve been amazing and were the 12th man getting us through many games and I can’t be prouder to see the club back where it belongs in tier two.

“I will always have Port in my heart and I hope you continue the progression and take the club back to tier one where it truly belongs.

Port boss Craig Papirnyk thanked Winstanley for his hard work, commitment and contributions over the last two and a half years.

“He has supported me wholeheartedly throughout his time at the club, he has challenged me and been what every manager needs and that’s a top class assistant, he has become a friend and one I will not lose contact with.

“After having a heart to heart we both agreed this decision was best for everyone, although a very difficult and quite emotional one. He will leave on exceptionally good terms and I would like to personally wish him every success in the future with whatever comes his way next.”

The club has also announced the departure of club legend Mike Foster, who leaves his role as reserve team manager due to work commitments.

The club has thanked him for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future.