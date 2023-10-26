Work has begun to build a full sized 3G turf pitch in Caernarfon with the aim of providing a modern facility for local schools, sports clubs and the wider community.
The new 3G pitch will replace the current half sized pitch located on the Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen campus and near the Byw’n Iach Arfon leisure centre.
The project, which has secured over £1m in funding, is the result of dedicated and effective teamwork by various local and national partners, funded by Cyngor Gwynedd, Sport Wales, Cymru Football Foundation, Football in the Community - Caernarfon Town and the Football Foundation (which include the UK Government, the EPL and the FA as funding partners).
The work is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.
Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd and Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said:“First of all, I would like to thank everybody who has been involved with this project, from local schools and football clubs to national organisations, it’s fantastic how everyone has pulled together to make this possible.
“Gwynedd has a rich footballing heritage. But there are challenges facing football in the county with a need for facilities that meet educational, sporting and community requirements across Gwynedd.
“There are currently no full-size synthetic pitches in Caernarfon, so this new full size 3G pitch will raise the profile and enhance the experience of local football and sports clubs in the area, as well as the town of Caernarfon as a whole.
“The new pitch will hopefully not only maintain existing participation but will also enable the game to flourish at the grass roots level and engage all sections of society – including encouraging more women and girls to take part in football. There are aspirations in communities in Dwyfor and Meirionnydd to develop new facilities and discussions are in the pipeline.
“Thanks to Sport Wales, Cymru Football Foundation, Football Foundation and Football in the Community – Caernarfon Town for contributing financially with the Council towards the project and to Caernarfon Town F.C. for the key role they have played.
Councillor Beca Brown, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Education, said: “The present half-size pitch in Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen which was built around 20 years ago has had considerable use by pupils of Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen and local primary schools over the years. However, its condition and size mean it no longer meets modern requirements which are offered by a full sized 3G pitch.
“The new full size 3G pitch which will replace the old pitch on the Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen campus will transform school facilities to engage and inspire children and young people to be physically active, as well as improving learning provision.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project to ensure that the Caernarfon area will have an asset such as this which will not only benefit local schools, but the wider community as well.”
Clive Thomas, Head of Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, said: “Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen is delighted that the construction of a new 3G pitch has begun. After years of working with our partners – the Education Department, Byw’n Iach, Sports Wales, Football Association Wales, Football Foundation, Caernarfon Football Club and the collaboration of Caernarfon Rugby Club and Caernarfon Hockey Club, we feel the dream has finally been realised.
“This amazing resource will provide an up-to-date site that will add to our pupils' experiences and standards at the school and a resource to share with the wider community. We look forward to seeing the PE Department further extend the high standards that already exist.”
Dave Cavanagh on behalf of Caernarfon Town Academy, said: “Fantastic news for the whole community. We are proud to have worked in partnership with the project stakeholders and organisations who share our common objectives and values to ensure the best outcomes for our players and the local community.
“When we put together our Caernarfon Town Academy Strategic plan, we always aimed to have an Academy base in Caernarfon that delivered a FAW Licensed Academy high quality developmental environment for talented players.
“This facility will allow us to build on that and continue to provide more professional opportunities for our academy players in the future.”
Darren Billinghurst, on behalf of Caernarfon Town FC, said: “It’s good news for the whole town and community, it’s been a long time coming and we look forward to helping nurture upcoming talent in the local area.
“Special thanks to all involved in helping getting it across the line.”