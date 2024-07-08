DOLGELLAU tasted a heavy 5-0 defeat as they stepped up preparations for the new Lock Stock Ardal North East campaign.
After drawing 2-2 against Pwllheli with goals by Gerwyn Williams and Osian Morris and beating Cerrigydrudion 5-1 with strikes by Williams (2), Harri Davies, Morris and Joey Thomas in their opening two pre-season friendlies they found the going much tougher league above outfit in Guilsfield on Saturday.
The JD Cymru North outfit ran out comfortable winners but the margin of victory flattered the Clos Mytton hosts.
Dol contained the home team well for the first 35 minutes but ended three nil down at half time.
The Wasps worked the ball well up the field on several occasions but Guilsfield were dogged in defence and denied Dol any clear cut chances.
Dolgellau manager Rob Evans said: "A very enjoyable game and experience for us all.
“Few errors that lead to the goals were disappointing but can be easily learnt from which is why these friendlies are always important.
“Our third away game in six days, and what was a very young and new team last night. They did themselves a massive credit.
“Some new signings have been made and we're excited to reveal them soon.
“Thank you Guilsfield for hosting and all the best for next season.”
Dolgellau’s travels continue when they head to Rhyl for their fourth pre-season friendly this Friday evening.
The reserves made a good start to their pre-season preparations with a 3-1 win at Dyffryn Banw with goals by Jack Thomas (2) and Sam Young.
The club held their belated award presentations at Tŷ Siamas and the winners were:
First team: Manager's Player - Jon Sutton; players’ player - Gerwyn Williams; Supporters’ player - Gerwyn Williams; top scorer - Gerwyn Williams; Ardal Northern League’s top scorer - Gerwyn Williams.
Reserves: Manager's Player - Toby Cleaver; players’ player - Toby Cleaver; top scorer - Tommy Redgrifft
David Smithies young player - Tyler Andrews; Dave Maguire most improved player - Jayden Roberts; club person - Barry Jones; chairman’s award - Stephen Parry.
Dolgellau have been drawn against Radnor Valley in the first round of the Ardal Northern League Cup at The Bypass on Saturday, 31 August.
And they will make the same trip for the Ardal North East opener on Saturday, 27 July.