PENRHYNCOCH picked up a massive three JD Cymru North points in dramatic fashion against Bangor 1876 on Saturday.
The two teams were deadlocked at 2-2 as the match at Cae Baker entered added on time when 18-year-old Zac Davies, on as a second half substitute, made an impact off the bench with the winner on 92 minutes to nick a big win against a strong Bangor side.
The Roosters made a flying start with a second minute goal by Dan Owen but Bangor hit back through their top scorer Corrig McGonigle who took his tally to six for the season in the closing stages of the first half.
The home side nudged ahead again with a clinically taken penalty by Cameron Allen right into the corner on 52 minutes but the Citizens drew level again through Iolo Owen just after the hour.
Colwyn Bay stayed four points behind leaders Airbus UK with a 5-0 win at Gresford Athletic thanks to Solomon Forde, Josh Carey, Daniel Atkins and substitute Gwion Dafydd.
Other results: Friday, 4 October - Airbus UK 7 Prestatyn Town 3; Denbigh Town 1 Mold Alexandra 1; Holywell Town 3 llandudno 1. Saturday, 5 October - Ruthin Town 0 Buckley Town 1; Caersws 5 Guilsfield 3; Flint Mountain 4 Llay Welfare 2.
Fixtures: 11 October – Bangor 1876 v Denbigh Town; 12 October – Caersws v Buckley; Guilsfield v Colwyn Bay; Holywell v Flint Mountain; Llandudno v Llay Welfare; Mold Alex v Airbus Uk; Penrhyncoch v Ruthin; Prestatyn v Gresford.