PENRHYNCOCH picked up a solid point on the road at Llay Welfare in the JD Cymru North on Saturday.
Mitchell Williams gave the Wrexham-based hosts the early initiative with an opening goal after just four minutes.
The Roosters kept their composure and drew level through through Dan Owen midway through the half.
Both sides had chances to win it it the second half but a draw was probably the fair result on the balance of play.
It was the same scoreline at Ruthin Town who shared the spoils with Caersws after Gwion Owen cancelled out Max McLaughlin’s lead taker for the Bluebirds.
Goals by Owen Davies and substitute Samuel Duffy sealed Denbigh Town’s 2-0 win at Holywell Town. whilst Mason Blackwell-Jones’ strike was enough to give Bangor 1876 the points against visitors Gresford Athletic.
Emmanuel Lawal and Fabrizio Murtas put Mold Alexandra in the driving seat by the hour mark at Guilsfield.
Daniel Tilsley pulled one back for the hosts on 89 minutes but it was too little too late.
Airbus UK Broughton were handed their first defeat of the campaign on Friday evening, beaten 6-3 at Colwyn Bay, who now trail the early pacesetters by four points.
The Airmen were brought down to earth after a run of eight victories.
Friday’s other results: Buckley Town 3 Llandudno 3; Prestatyn Town 1 Flint Mountain 5.