PENRHYNCOCH have been paired with Mold Alexandra in the second round of the JD Welsh Cup after the draw was made into North and South sections.
The Roosters will host fellow JD Cymru North side Mold Alex at Cae Baker over the 18-19 October weekend in the north section whilst Aberystwyth Town will take on Ammanford at Park Avenue in the south half of the draw.
Bala Town, Llanuwchllyn and Porthmadog have home advantage against Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, Newtown and Airbus Uk Broughton respectively whilst Caernarfon Town head to Anglesey to take on Holyhead Hotspur.
North: Bangor 1876 v Llay Welfare; Bala Town v Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant; Llannefydd v Trearddur Bay; Llanrwst v Cerrigydrudion; Connah’s Quay v Guilsfield; Denbigh v Llangefni; TNS v Llangollen; Porthmadog v Airbus UK; Holywell v Ruthin ; Llanuwchllyn v Newtown; Caersws v Rhyl 1879; Holyhead Hotspur v Caernarfon Town; Buckley v Colwyn Bay; Penrhyncoch v Mold Alexandra; Flint Town v Gresford Athletic; Llandudno v Kinmel Bay.
South: Barry Town v Caerau Ely; Cardiff Bay Warriors v Rogerstone; Cardiff Corinthians v Afan Lido; Penybont v Cardiff Met; Goytre v Cardiff Draconians; Cambrian United v Goytre United; Haverdorwest v Trethomas; Cymric v Llanelli; Aberystwyth v Ammanford; Penrhiwceiber v Carmarthen; Penydarren v Pontypridd; Monmouth v Pill; New Inn v Briton Ferry; Trefelin v Newport Corinthians; Llantwit Major v Morriston; Aber Valley v Swansea University