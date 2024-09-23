PENRHYNCOCH are through to the second round of the JD Welsh Cup after a highly competitive tie against Talysarn Celts on Saturday.
The tier four visitors to Cae Baker put up a spirited display and were in contention throughout but a goal in each half was enough to see the Roosters progress.
Cameron Allen gave the hosts the lead on 42 minutes after being set up by Taylor Watts and they scored again late in the second half, Dan Owen doubling their tally in the second minute of stoppage time.
But the Celts gave their vocal travelling support a reason to cheer when Aaron Hughes reduced the arrears a minute later.
It set up an exciting finale at Cae Baker but Pen held on to see them in the hat for the next round.