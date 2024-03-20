OSIAN Pryce says that he’s looking forward to a fresh start as the 2022 British rally champion returns to the series for a part-programme with a new car, a Ford Fiesta Rally2, a new team, Dom Buckley Motorsport, and with his best friend Rhodri Evans co-driving.
Since winning the British Rally Championship title, the 31-year old Machynlleth born driver became 2023 Tour European Rally champion, contested selected rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship in a Škoda Fabia R5, won the JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion (for a second time) in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and led the Roger Albert Clark Rally driving a Group 4 Ford Escort Mk2.
A return to the BRC has always been on the cards for Osian, and the announcement that the Probite-backed series will be broadcast on ITV4 this year has provided the platform for him to engage with old and new partners. Whilst he won’t enter all the events, Osian will contest enough rounds to offer him a chance of once again challenging for the title.
“I’m really pleased to be returning to the British Rally Championship this year,” says Osian.
“I’ve had a lot of fun as British champion and done events in Europe that I’ve always wanted to have a go at, so this year coming back to rally in the UK feels like a fresh start.
“There will be a lot of new elements. I’ve never driven a Fiesta Rally2 before and it’s completely different to the Fiesta R5 that I drove in 2017, I’m looking forward to working with Dom Buckley because he and his team have got such a good reputation and he was a very good rally driver himself back in the day, and I’m looking forward to teaming up with my best friend Rhodri.
“He’s contested some big five-day historic rallies in Europe and sat with me testing R5 cars, but we’ve never competed together at this level in a Rally2 car and we’re both looking forward to it.
“My part-programme of BRC events will start with the North West Stages. I’ve never done the rally before. It looks a very good event and quite technical, which should suit my style of driving, and it’s nice to go and do what for me will be a new rally in the UK.”
The Legend Fires North West Stages begins with a ceremonial start in Garstang High Street on the evening of Friday 22 March, followed by 11 challenging Lancashire closed road stages totalling 65 miles the following day.
Osian is supported by The Leading Edge, Michelin, Demon Tweeks, Bell Racing helmets, OMP race suits, Hills Ford, DL Jones Pontrobert Ltd (coach and taxi hire), MotoFit (performance training), Redkite Glass, Cwmni Diogel (Security and Event Management), Kitchen Door Changer, Speedy Sofas, Gorsaf Betrol Tymawr/Rheidol, and his own family-run specialist building firm G+M Pryce.