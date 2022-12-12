Freya Pritchard competed in her first junior OCR worlds championship on Saturday.

Held in Sebring, Florida, the Spartan Kids World Championships was a 4k course with 30 obstacles.

Freya came in 103rd overall, and 24th in her age category in a time of 35.38.

The Vorsprung Porject trained athlete said: “Travelling out to Florida for the Spartan Kids World Champs has been a real experience.

“The race was challenging with 30 obstacles on a flat but boggy course.

“I can now concentrate on training for next year’s race season, knowing, I am the 24th fastest female in my age category in the world.”

Freya take on one of the 30 obstacles on the course 2022
