A LAMPETER-based martial arts instructor has brought pride to the area after winning gold and bronze medals at the World Martial Arts Games in Oslo.
Dan Cooke, a 3rd-degree black belt in Zheng Dao Lo Chinese Kickboxing, represented Team GB in the super heavyweight black belt categories, taking gold in the points fighting division and bronze in the continuous division.
His latest success comes 25 years after he represented GB and took a bronze medal in the 2000 World Kickboxing Championships in Prague.
Cooke, who has been practicing martial arts since he was 10 years old, said the discipline and focus he learned through martial arts helped keep him out of trouble as a kid. He now passes on these values to his students at the Lampeter Wellbeing Centre, where he teaches classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings.
"Winning gold and bronze at the World Martial Arts Games was an incredible experience," Cooke said. "I'm proud to have represented Team GB and I'm excited to share my skills with my students in Lampeter.”
On his preparations he added: “Since making team GB I really decided I was in this for the gold.
“I’ve been attending GB squad training sessions monthly all over the country, Norwich, London, Kettering, Nottingham and Neath.
“I was promoted to assistant Team GB fight coach as well which was a lovely bit of recognition for my dedication and my abilities.
“As well as the training I took part in other competitions around England and Wales getting medals wherever I went, notably taking Gold in the Welsh Open in October.”
Cooke's classes are open to all, from absolute beginners to experienced students, and cost £5 per session. Classes are held at the Wellbeing Centre from 7-8pm.
For more information about classes, contact Dan Cooke at the Lampeter Wellbeing Centre.
