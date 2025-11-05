LAMPETER RFC Ladies’ Nerys Davies has picked up a prestigious accolade.
The club posted: “We’re beyond proud to announce that Nerys Davies, one of the founders of our ladies squad, has been voted District G Female Player of the Year.
“Nerys has been the heartbeat of the Ladies since day one.
“The team is where it is today thanks to her incredible dedication, leadership, and love for the game.”
Nerys has spent five seasons as captain, won two league Titles and won the WRU National Plate, playing the final at the Principality Stadium in 2022.
Nerys has also been team manager for eight years and hub lead to the Teifi Timberwolves.
The post continued: “And she’s done it all while raising two amazing kids, who have both, followed in her footsteps and now play the game themselves.
“Even in ‘retirement,’ Nerys has laced up her boots again this season still leading, still inspiring, still giving everything for the team.
“Congratulations, Nerys — no one deserves it more”
The Ladies originally played from 1988-1992 where they played teams all over the UK travelling to Manchester and London to play opposition on a regular basis.
There was a 16-year-gap from 1992 through to 2008 when the team was resurrected by Shirley Jones and Nerys.
