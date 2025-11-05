Lampeter 11 Hendy 19
Admiral National League 1 West
(Report: Lampeter Town RFC)
HENDY returned to North Road for the first time in almost a decade to find changeable conditions along with a large home contingent of expectant supporters.
Bringing a swath of travelling supporters along the match bore the makings of a fierce Division 1 grass roots rugby clash yet it was events out of the players control which left the Lampeter squad and supporters puzzled as to how the afternoon’s events had unfolded with Hendy cruelly snatching away a deserved bonus point at the death.
The game started in overcast gloomy conditions with both side's looking to run the ball through their packs yet on balance the much larger Hendy pack held the aces with yards being made on every carry.
Thwarting such attacks by throwing men into the breakdown was the home side's answer to this juggernaut pack, turning over much ball to disrupt the flow of the Hendy game.
Winning a penalty for not releasing the ball, Rhun Davies at fly half slotted an early lead for the home side.
From the restart, poorly timed hands at the breakdown led to a punishing kick to the corner leading to a textbook catch and drive into the heart of the Lampeter defence resulting in a early score for the visitors with the extra points hitting the upright.
Being penalised at set piece for the Maroons became the story of the half as Tighthead Prop Steff Evans drew the match official Aled Jones's attention on several occasions unable to cope with the pressure coming through the opposite scrum.
With a misfiring lineout one could say the Maroons did well to see a half out just two points adrift yet as half time loomed a kick deflection disturbed the home defence with another deflection eluding the covering defence gifting a converted score under the posts for the Hendy backs.
Looking to bounce straight back Lampeter tore into the Hendy pack with charges from Captain Ryan Kelachandra partnered by Number 8 Gareth Morgan winning a penalty which Davies slotted easily from in front of posts.
Being close at half time with the scores at 6-12 Lampeter regrouped as the heavens opened to truly make the game an early winter's tale.
Early in second half Lampeter's Hooker Levi Davies gained a yellow card on a stark case of mistaken identity as fellow player Ieuan Rees escaped punishment even though Rees went to win the Man of the Match coveted award for his fine all round play.
With handling errors aplenty Lampeter found space for left wing Meirion Lloyd to race clear from deep giving a foothold in the Hendy half and whilst Prop Evans may have given a plethera of penalties away he turned up right place right time on a overthrow in the lineout leading to a charge which no defenders could stop.
Davies adjudged to have missed the conversion leaving the game on a knife edge with some thirty minutes to play with one point in it.
With the introduction of two fresh props Morgan Lewis and John Heaff the home side looked to sway momentum their way yet indiscipline left easy outs for the Llanelli side as the sun broke through the clouds to make conditions tricky on high balls.
A nervous closing chapter with Lampeter defending their line resolutely with breakaway telling runs down the flanks by Lloyd and Wiseman gaining field position, yet inside them poor decision making saw overlaps being ignored as contact rather than spaces were chosen.
With last play looming Hendy were awarded a penalty some thirty metres out for offside.
Spurning the chance to kick for the corner posts were indicated leading to the most contentious part of the game.
With just seconds to play the penalty kick drifted wide only to strike the Hendy linesman behind the posts keeping the ball in the try zone only for the home fullback Rees to pick up the ball to run from deep to be penalised as the match official adjudicated the ball had come off a Lampeter player not the away side's linesman.
In the spirit of the game an honest decent linesman may have explained to the referee what indeed had happened but sadly for the sport it wasn’t to be.
From the five meter penalty which Hendy took quickly, and as the home side remonstrated with the man in the middle Hendy scored a seven pointer taking away the losing bonus point Lampeter so rightly deserved.
Indeed if there is any justice in this world video evidence of the game will show the referee just why Lampeter were so aggrieved by his obvious second case of mistaken identity of the day as the post pads had obviously obscured his vision on the incident.
In truth there were opportunities at times to clinch the game but yet again ill discipline gave field position away, with the visitors able to clear their lines.
Division 1 is proving to be a test of Lampeter's resources as several emergency signings have taken place over the past week to fill in for injuries in the senior squad.
Next week's sojourn to Swansea Uplands will once again be a huge test for these youngsters as they look for an away day victory before a well-deserved break for the Autumn Internationals.
Backs Coach Llyr Jones lamented: " I simply have no words to describe the events of that last minute but hopefully video footage of the match will highlight any alleged unsportsmanlike behaviour.
“Onwards and Uplands we go!"
Tries- Steff Evans
Pens- Rhun Davies x 2
