A mixed doubles competition was played at Barmouth Bowling Club on Saturday, 6 August. Six men and four women entered.
The weather was kind and after a long afternoon the final was contested between Andy Norton and Charles Martin, and Pauline Owen and Colin Hopkins, with Andy and Charles prevailing.
The men’s doubles competition on Saturday, 19 August was won by John Johnson and Andy Norton. The runners-up were Colin Hopkins and John Coward.
On Saturday, 26 August, despite heavy showers, the ladies’ doubles took place.
The winners were Mari O’Rourke and Julie Taylor, with Rose Martin and Sue Curme the runners-up.
