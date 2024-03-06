PENCADER United are through to the next round of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup after beating visitors Llandysul on penalties.
The hosts started brightly and built a two-goal lead at the break thanks to Connor Timms and Daniel Jones.
But it was a different game after the turnaround as Thomas Fayers pulled one back for Llandysul early on.
It looked as if United had done enough to win the tie in normal time as the match entered the fifth minute of stoppage time but Ifan-Sion Mason-Evans netted a dramatic equaliser to take it to pens which Pendcader won 5-4.