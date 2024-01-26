As has been reported in these columns, after decades in the wilderness, Aberystwyth Athletic Club entered a team for the cross country leagues this season, and the interest has gone from strength to strength.
In the most recent North Wales league meeting in Dolgellau a large Aber contingent of male and female runners made up two teams and despite the wet and muddy weather the overall feeling was one of satisfaction and enjoyment as club captain Edd Land says: “After deciding to resurrect a cross country team the response has been staggering and we took over 30 runners to Dolgellau.
“This is a great way of pitting ourselves against other clubs across Wales, and while it will take a bit of time for us to achieve our potential we are most certainly on the right track.
“This was typical cross country conditions, wet, muddy, slippery – all adds up to a great day out. And it was so good to see Aberystwyth strongly represented with the university putting in a good showing too. Onwards and upwards!”
In the female team Hannah Dee was competing for the first time: “Aber AC is a very close knit group of supportive runners but we rarely get to run in team events so this was a great opportunity to do just that. Although not a long distance, just over 5km, the conditions underfoot made it extremely tough – but it was a great day out and so much fun. I will definitely do it again.”
• It was also announced recently that the annual Aberystwyth 10k charity race, which was run in December raised a fantastic £4,500, which will be donated to the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit fund. The date for this year’s race has also been set so get training in preparation for Sunday, 1st December 2024.