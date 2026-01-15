DOLGELLAU will aim to stretch their winning run to four matches in the Ardal North East League when they host Corwen on Saturday.
They go into the game brimming with confidence, with in‑form striker Gerwyn Williams chasing a remarkable third hat‑trick in as many outings. The 22‑year‑old marksman struck trebles against both Penycae and Kerry to help continue his side’s steady rise up the table.
Williams has already notched four hat‑tricks this season and nine in total for the club. He has been especially ruthless against Penycae, scoring four hat‑tricks against them alone.
At the age of 22, with a year of football delayed by Covid and two long-term injuries, Saturday's goals against Penycae took his tally at a higher level to 101! 98 of them have been scored wearing the yellow and black of Dolgellau.
Corwen, meanwhile, suffered a 5–1 defeat to Bow Street in the League Cup last weekend, but restored some momentum with a 2–1 home victory over Llanfair United in their most recent league fixture, ending a run of three straight losses.
Dolgellau will be determined to make home advantage count at Cae Marian and avenge their 2–1 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign. Kick‑off is at 2pm.
