THE Rhayader Reservoir Roundabout 20 mile challenge is a social event that takes entrants around the beautiful Elan Valley reservoirs.
A 20- mile run can be challenging at the best of times but when you throw in the tail end of Storm Goretti the challenge becomes even greater.
That did not deter three intrepid Aberystwyth Athletic Club athletes and Damian Sidnell, Lynwen Huxtable and Balázs Pintér made the journey eastwards into the snow.
Damian says the journey across was challenging enough: “Despite our worries about black ice on the roads, and the last few miles of the drive were a bit slippery, we managed to make it to Rhayader.
“There was deep lying snow everywhere and it was incredibly cold. However, blue skies and very little wind made the lakes and hills a magical winter wonderland. Running in deep snow is very tiring and I have to confess that I had to walk the last couple of miles. But it was a magical day that I’ll never forget.”
The Narberth Night Nobbler is by now a legendary race in local running circles, a 10k race run, as the name suggests through muddy forests and chilling waters.
It was originally scheduled to be run in December but bad weather forced a postponement into the New Year although the weather was not that much kinder when it went ahead.
Aber AC’s Rabi Thapa and Roger Mathews took on the challenging event along with over 430 other hardy runners with Rabi completing the course in 1.47.30 and Roger Mathews finishing not too far behind in 1.48.53.
Rabi says it was quite an experience: “A good head torch is essential and mine failed halfway through the boggy forest – many thanks to Roger for lighting the way!
“This was an exhilarating run, akin to a disaggregated rave – with psychedelic lights and music, rock bands and bagpipes, and fire-spinning wizards to cheer the (many fancy dressed) competitors on through the snow, mud, and ‘water features’.”
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.