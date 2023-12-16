With Red Bull Hardline stepping up a notch as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with an additional stop Down Under, 26 athletes are now confirmed to be taking on the brand new course in Maydena Bike Park, Tasmania on 23 and 24 February.
Continental Atherton MTB Race Team’s Gee Atherton is among 26 riders set to tackle both courses this year, with the crew reuniting in Wales’ Dyfi Valley again on 1 and 2 June at the OG Red Bull Hardline course. 10 wildcards will then come to each event, bringing the total to the classic per event.
The man with the biggest track record of scary injuries and a legend of the sport, Atherton, will be putting dirt to his tires on both stops.
Women’s progression is back top of the agenda once again with Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira and Louise-Anna Ferguson, just to name a few, all set to ride on the unique Red Bull Hardline track. The wildcard riders for Tasmania will see more local legends from Australia and New Zealand with the likes of Tassie local Dan Booker, Harriet Burbidge-Smith from Canberra and Remy Morton at the start line.
In tune with the 10th anniversary, the 2024 rider line-up is one for the most progressive, with a combination of rising stars from the sport.
Building on the success from 2023 next year’s Red Bull Hardline line up will see exciting talents like Loïc Bruni, returning for the first time since 2014, eying up the crown of the Australian stop.
2023 DH World Champion Charlie Hutton is also no stranger to the course and will surely bring his unique style to Hardline 2024 once again.
Jackson Goldstone, winner from 2022 is returning once again - still the youngest competitor of Red Bull Hardline, he is ready to defend his title.
Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t an event for the fainthearted. Hailed as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world, the intense course, built by Dan Atherton, combines tricky technical downhill features with huge freeride-style jumps.