Women’s progression is back top of the agenda once again with Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira and Louise-Anna Ferguson, just to name a few, all set to ride on the unique Red Bull Hardline track. The wildcard riders for Tasmania will see more local legends from Australia and New Zealand with the likes of Tassie local Dan Booker, Harriet Burbidge-Smith from Canberra and Remy Morton at the start line.