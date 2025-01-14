Cheerleading classes for all ages, genders and abilities are coming to Aberystwyth thanks to one plucky 21-year-old.
Lily Owen will be importing her coaching skills from Newtown to teach anyone who wants to learn the “fun” art of cheerleading and gymnastics.
Having already received significant interest from Aber residents, she’s hoping to launch her classes in early March: “My passion is in cheerleading and gymnastics, I’ve grown up doing it.
“Why should people do it? Because it’s so much fun! That’s why I started.
“It’s entertaining to watch, it keeps fitness levels high and builds confidence as well as teamwork skills.
“Acrobatics are often solo sports, but with cheerleading you have to work together.
“I’ll be offering opportunities for both competitive and recreational practice, as well as performances and showcases.
“I’ll also be encouraging my students to join the summer residential camp I teach at, where they’ll train next to the national team.
“In future I’m also aiming to host adaptive classes for those with additional needs.”
Having learnt cheerleading since she was 11, Lily started coaching as soon as she could.
With four years of teaching now under her belt, further qualifications are still in the works to teach children of differing educational needs.
After her Angel Allstars classes in Newtown became a hit, she will bring some cheer to Ceredigion this spring and is even open to hosting adult classes with enough interest.
The first sessions will be free and will be hosting other taster sessions in schools around the area.
The two different classes will be for 4-11-year-olds and 11-18-year-olds on Sunday mornings, with the venue soon to be confirmed.
For updates or to join one of her classes get in touch via her Facebook page or email Lily at [email protected].