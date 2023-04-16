Aberdovey Golf Club’s ladies Scratch Team were at the Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi on Friday, 14 April to thank owner Caroline Cave and the Trefeddian for sponsoring their 2023 Scratch Team Kit, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Scratch team captain Mary Upson said: "We would like to thank the Trefeddian Hotel for sponsoring our kit this year.
"The Trefeddian is a much-loved, family-run hotel which has been established in Aberdyfi for many years and has fabulous views looking over our wonderful golf course and beyond to Cardigan Bay."
She added: “Our scratch team will be playing in Division One North Wales Ladies Challenge Shield Association, which incorporates clubs in Gwynedd, Carmarthen, Anglesey, Denbigh and Flintshire. We are proud to have the Trefeddian as our sponsor and hope to do well in our new kit.”