BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club’s men’s senior section held an awards event as part of their Christmas dinner to celebrate the winners with presentations made by the seniors’ captain Jeff Evans.

Winners

Seniors Trophy - Darren Phillips

Veterans Cup - Jeff Evans

EGGS/ASHES - Harri Jones

Summer Knockout - Charlie Taylor

Winter Trophy - Dave Beale

Philip Morgan Salver - Dave Beale and Ewen Davies

The Captain’s Christmas Charity Competition was a Yellow/Pink Ball Teams of 3. 14 teams entered on the day with £234.20 donated to the captains’ charities, StopMS and Cancer Research Wales

The winners on the day were two immediate past Captains, Helen Lewis and Nick Downing with Nathalie Bowen, one of the club’s new-to-golf members playing in her first club competition.

Captain’s Christmas Charity Competition winners (Borth & Ynyslas GC)

Results: 1, Helen Lewis, Nick Downing and Nathalie Bowen -136 points; 2, Graham Saunders, Liam Haynes and Daniel Basnett - 124 points; 3, Esther Prytherch, Rhys Prytherch and Rhodri Edwards - 119 points