BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club’s men’s senior section held an awards event as part of their Christmas dinner to celebrate the winners with presentations made by the seniors’ captain Jeff Evans.
Winners
Seniors Trophy - Darren Phillips
Veterans Cup - Jeff Evans
EGGS/ASHES - Harri Jones
Summer Knockout - Charlie Taylor
Winter Trophy - Dave Beale
Philip Morgan Salver - Dave Beale and Ewen Davies
The winners on the day were two immediate past Captains, Helen Lewis and Nick Downing with Nathalie Bowen, one of the club’s new-to-golf members playing in her first club competition.
Captain’s Christmas Charity Competition winners (Borth & Ynyslas GC)
Comments
