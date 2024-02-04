Members of Clwb Golff Aberystwyth Golf Club have chosen to support Blood Bikes Wales as their charity of the year.
At the recent Captain’s Drive-in event, golf club members were joined by Aberystwyth based Blood Bikes Wales volunteers where club captain, Martin Lewis, explained: “Traditionally, the captain of Aberystwyth Golf Club chooses a charity to support during his tenure.
“One of my criteria in making my decision was that the charity be based locally and support the people of Ceredigion. After seeing Blood Bikes on the roads in and around Aberystwyth, and then researching Blood Bikes Wales and discovering what a vital service they provide, the decision was an easy one.”
Various fundraising events will take place over the course of the year with all proceeds going to the local Blood Bikes Wales group ensuring the volunteers can continue their activities in support of Bronglais, Glangwili and surrounding hospitals.
“I was surprised and delighted when Martin contacted me with this very welcome news,” said Mathew Leeman, BBW Area Representative.
“Our workload has increased quite significantly over the past 12 months. Last year our riders covered approximately 33,000 miles in support of Hywel Dda activities.
"With our regular work for Blood Sciences, and our ad hoc jobs we expect to make in excess of 700 runs in support of Bronglais Hospital this year.
"The efforts of Martin and Aberystwyth Golf Club members will help ensure our continued support to the hospitals and people of Ceredigion.”