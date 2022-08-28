Aberystwyth’s Logan Scherpe to play for Wales in Italian championship
Aberystwyth Golf Club junior member Logan Scherpe has been selected to represent Wales in the U16 Italian Championship Teodoro Solden Trophy.
Last year Logan won the club championship, a 36-hole competition, at just 13 years of age.
The Ysgol Penglais pupil shot a 76 and 73 gross to win the competition by two shots.
Also at Aberystwyth Golf Club, David Houghton won this year’s Redvers Llewellyn going out in 37, coming back in 41(78-11=67) beating Jeremy Edmunds (79-8=71) by 4 shots. Arwyn Morris (87-16=71) was in third place in a close contest.
The club championship held recently saw Ellis Wyn Lewis with 70, come out on top beating Matthew Evans, 84 with Rhydian Owen in third.
The following week the Bown Cup was held with Jonathan Ireland 80-16=64 beating Alan Davies 93-24=69 and Jeffrey Jones-Hughes just missing out in third with 86-16=70.
