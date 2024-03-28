ONE of the most picturesque golf courses in Wales has now become the Wales Golf Club of the Year supported by Howden.
Cardigan Golf Club, overlooking the Teifi Estuary, changed from a 13 strong committee system to a Board of five to modernise their governance and have seen dramatic improvements on and off the course.
They were presented with the trophy at the Wales Golf Awards Lunch sponsored by DotGolf held at Celtic Manor’s 2010 Clubhouse, recognising a series of top performers in the world of Welsh golf.
Cardigan chairman Barrie Williams said: “We are absolutely delighted, we have been knocking on the door for a few years, getting shortlisted several times, but to win is thrilling.
“We have been making steady progress over the last few years thanks to our members who step up to help in various ways.
“We have carried out a lot of improvements. We have a new driving range with a covered area, which helps our members but also New2Golf for juniors and adults.
“Twelve months ago we converted the squash court into an indoor studio with a simulator, while the work on the course makes it something to behold, playable all year round.
“We hold regular open events and the comments we get are fantastic, with people signing up for the following year as soon as they finish.”