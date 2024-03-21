IT’S been a busy few weeks at Abersoch Golf Club as things get back into the swing for spring.
The new men’s captain Glyn Jones took his first drive, playing with his son Elgan and former captain Dylan Williams.
Glyn Jones' first drive (Abersoch GC)
The Ladies Annual Meeting was well supported by members.
Debbie Allmey (left) and Janet Davies (Abersoch GC)
Lady Captain elect Debbie Allmey was congratulated as was Janet Davies for a great year at the club. Jane Dobson Williams won the three clubs and a putter in the nine-hole competition.
Colin Leadbetter and Glyn Jones (Abersoch GC)
The winner of the gents’ first major competition of the new season, The Jeremy Meyrick Memorial Cup, was Colin Leadbetter, He was presented with the trophy by new captain Glyn Jones.
The winner of the RD Jones Mixed Foursomes were Karen and Graham Whitley.
Karen and Graham Whitley (Abersoch GC)