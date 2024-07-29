Congratulations to Karen Evans on achieving a Hole in One recently during a Matchplay Competition. It was a perfect day on this special Links Course.
Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club Ladies Section Vice Captain Helen Lewis and Kathy Price won the Centenary Greensome competition.
Helen and Kathy’s score of 37pts narrowly beat that of Karen Evans and Jean Harrison who had 36pts.
In the Clarke Cup, Club Captain Catrin Pugh Jones excelled herself by scoring a nett 68 off a handicap of 23 with Jean Harrison coming second with a nett 77 and third was Barbara Reece with a nett 80.
Men’s Midweek Summer Competition winner was Harvey Perkins with 37pts. Stephen Beresford came second with 35pts and third was Kieron Perkins with 33pts.