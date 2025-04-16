THE annual match between Aberdovey Golf Club and the British Golf Collectors’ Society (BGCS) for the Darwin Trophy took place on Saturday, 5 April.
The club won the match with an aggregate of nine holes up to the collectors’ seven holes.
Following the after-match dinner, Nigel Notley (BGCS Captain) presented the Darwin Trophy to Aberdovey captains, Dawn Cannon and Dave Williams.
The Welsh Hickory Championship followed on Sunday, 6 April.
Neil McGarva (left) won the Championship with 37 points, with Carolyn Kirk (right) 2nd, Edward Allingham (second right) 3rd.
Per Nyman (2nd left) won best gross with a score of 76.
Congratulations to all who took part for making such an enjoyable and convivial weekend at the club.