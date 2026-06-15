AFTER a busy beginning of the golf season, presentations were held of the recent competitions by the Captain, Jane Miller.
Wilding Goblet
This competition was played at the beginning of May and was won this year by Jane Raw Rees with an excellent score of 39 points going out in gross 43 and back in 43, with three pars and one birdie.
Results:1, Jane Raw Rees - 39 points; 2, Sue Wilson - 38 points; 3, Mary McDowall - 37 points.
Edith Beddard Cup
The first of three major competitions during half term week was played in glorious sunshine, with Jean Harrison winning with 37 points.
Results: 1, Jean Harrison - 37 points; 2, Catrin Pugh Jones - 36 points; 3, Helen Lewis - 36 points.
Griffiths Salver
The Bank holiday Mondays competition was a medal and the third of the club’s consistent golfer competitions.
A hot day for golf with umbrellas up for shade rather than rain but our winner Debbie Jones came in with a sizzling score of nett 67 with fivepars and one birdie.
Results: 1, Debbie Jones - 86 - 19 = 67; 2, Esther Prytherch - 105 - 34 = 71; 3. Jackie Fribbens - 107 - 34 = 73
Evelyn Jenkins Trophy
Another glorious day of sunshine and perfect conditions to play golf leading to some excellent scores.
Winning the day with and exceptional score of 44 points was Barbara Flanagan including seven pars.
Results: 1, Barbara Flanagan - 44 points; 2, Catrin Pugh Jones - 43 points; 3, Jean Harrison - 42 points
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