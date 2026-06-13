NEFYN Golf Club hosted a very competitive family competition last week with some familiar faces.
The Botham Cup takes place every year featuring Lord Ian Botham, Liam Botham, Welsh Rugby international James Botham and Regan Botham.
Regan took first place in the scratch competition with a delighted Lord Botham taking the nett prize.
The club posted: “Thank you all for choosing Clwb Golff Nefyn and chatting with our members and visitors.”
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