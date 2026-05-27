AFTER a hearty breakfast prepared by Nathan and Laura Perkins at the golf club, Harri Jones, Captain of Clwb Golff Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club, led a party of 29 members on their biannual tour to Woodenbridge Golf Club, writes Harri Jones.
The aim this year was to defend the Celtic Cup, won so admirably on home soil in 2025 by Nick Downing and his team.
With John Jones safely behind the wheel of the team bus, the group travelled to Fishguard to catch the ferry to Rosslare. Following a calm and sunny crossing, the Borth party received a wonderfully warm Irish welcome on arrival in Arklow.
Thursday, 7 May 2026
Arklow Golf Club
In magnificent surroundings overlooking Arklow Bay and Arklow Golf Club, the tourists were welcomed to the home of Borth & Ynyslas President Mike Roberts and Breda Roberts. Following refreshments and an opportunity to meet the officers and members of Woodenbridge Golf Club, the party made the short walk down the drive to Arklow Golf Club.
There, six members of Woodenbridge joined the visitors for a team rumble competition played in excellent spirit.
Results – Team Rumble (6/6/6): 1, Barrie Jones, Ken Griffiths, Eddie Allingham & Sean Darcy (Woodenbridge) — 100 pts; 2, Gareth Baker, Bob Gill, Aled Jenkins & Dylan Raw-Rees — 96 pts; 3, Chris Brindley, Dave Leemans, Peter Gough & Emnit Byrne (Woodenbridge) — 95 pts
Friday, 8 May 2026
Woodenbridge Golf Club
Friday provided the opportunity for the 13 first-time tourists to experience Woodenbridge Golf Club for the first time.
The course had suffered extensive storm damage in January 2026, and significant remedial work is still ongoing. It is a tremendous credit to the club, its staff and members that the course has been restored to such impressive condition in such a short period of time.
Members of Woodenbridge, led by Captain Michael Kavanagh, joined the 29 tourists in mixed teams of four for a Champagne Rumble competition.
Results – Champagne Rumble: 1, Dan Basnett, Eddie Allingham, Barrie Jones & Richard Fanning (Woodenbridge) — 93 pts (back six countback); 2, Ken Griffiths, Peter Taylor, Harri Jones & Michael Kavanagh (Woodenbridge) — 93 pts; 3, Elgan Griffiths, Alun Phillips, Dave Leemans & Emnit Byrne (Woodenbridge) — 91 pts
Saturday, 9 May 2026
Celtic Cup Match
Saturday saw the eagerly anticipated defence of the Celtic Cup. Fourteen pairs from each club contested the match play competition, although Borth did kindly loan Les Jones to the Woodenbridge side!
Played in dry and sunny conditions, albeit accompanied by a cold breeze, the contest was played in excellent spirit throughout.
With the final match safely back in the clubhouse, the Celtic Cup had returned to Irish hands following a convincing 11–3 victory for Woodenbridge Golf Club.
Borth & Ynyslas must now wait until Woodenbridge’s return visit in May 2027 for the opportunity to reclaim the trophy on home turf.
Following the match, both teams enjoyed a wonderfully prepared dinner courtesy of Woodenbridge Golf Club before returning to Arklow for the final evening of the tour.
Sunday 10th May 2026
After saying farewell to their generous hosts and many new and old friends from Woodenbridge Golf Club, the party began the journey home to Borth via Dublin.
Everyone involved enjoyed a fantastic few days in Ireland and greatly appreciated the warmth, friendship and hospitality shown throughout the visit.
Special thanks must go to Les Jones and Bob Gill for organising the tour, together with their Irish counterparts led by Ciaran Doyle and Woodenbridge Captain Michael Kavanagh, whose hard work ensured another memorable and successful trip.
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