Borth & Ynyslas Seniors had the pleasure of hosting the British Seniors Society to a round of golf (foursomes match play) and a most enjoyable lunch on 8 June.
This has become one of the club’s regular fixtures and eight pairs of their seniors played against the Society.
The turnout was fantastic even if the wind was a major hazard on the day.
Alan Shaw (captain elect) and Dave Blesovsky (captain) took on Hugh (organiser) and Jeremy (captain) in a match that saw some amazing golf, with Alan completing putts from anywhere on the green.
The match was won by Borth and Ynyslas Seniors and they thanked the Society for a lovely lunch and social time and look forward to playing again next year.
• Cecil Wright Cup: 1, Adam Roberts – 37pts; 2, Hywel Roberts – 36pts; 3, Ben Slater – 36pts
Ladies’section
Barbara Reece won the above Beryl Roberts Competition with a creditable score of nett 68 thus dropping her handicap. In second place was Kay Thomas with a nett 76 and third was Margaret Roberts with nett 78.
Anne Morris won the June Stableford with an excellent score of 39pts ahead of Kay Thomas with 38 and Karen Evans with 37.
Nans Morgan won the nine-hole competition with a score of 20pts narrowly beating Captain Lynda Evans who had 19.