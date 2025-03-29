WALES Golf President and international referee Jeff Harries has received the Wales Golf Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition to his contribution to the sport at home and abroad.
He was presented with the award at the Wales Golf Awards ceremony at Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor, at the Twenty Ten Clubhouse.
Harries has been Captain and President of Carmarthen Golf Club, where he has been a member for 54 years, while on the international stage he is known as a match referee at the Open Championship and on the Ladies European Tour, as well top amateur events.
The former head teacher and school inspector was elected on the Wales Golf Council in 2007, and became President in 2018 and 2019.
“Jeff has been a real pillar of golf in Wales at both club level with Carmarthen GC and at national level with Wales Golf,” said Wales Golf Competitions Manager Dan Fullager.
“He still referees for Wales Golf competitions, he is a longstanding servant who goes the extra mile.
“He is usually the last the leave an event and, even at his age, he is helping to pack the van, take down leaderboards and all the rest.
“He has represented Wales at such high profile events as the Open Championship, the Ladies European Tour and many Home Internationals.
“He also organises the Welsh Past and Present Society, is on hand as a Welsh translator at events, and has started doing some course rating – it seems there is no end to the areas where he contributes to Welsh golf.”
Harries was delighted to receive the award: “I was overwhelmed when I was told I would be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“It was a great honour to accept it, but I have enjoyed my time with Wales Golf so much.
“The opportunities I have had mean I have had the chance to make so many new friends and represent Wales Golf internationally as well as around Wales.”
Harries played 422 matches for Carmarthen in the Dyfed League, was chairman of the Match/Handicap and Greens Committee and organised the centenary celebrations in 2007.
He also represented Carmarthen on Dyfed Golfing Union Committee for 38 years, including as Chairman, President and Secretary from 2010-2019.
After taking up refereeing, Harries attended TARS R@A Rules school in 2009 and 2015, attaining Level 3 with Merit in Examination.
He has instructed at Wales Golf Rules schools since their inception, refereed in 14 Home Internationals, two Ladies European Tour events and The Open Championship in Troon 2017.
He continues to referee and is also still involved in course rating with Wales Golf.