Congratulations to Laura who only started playing last year bringing her handicap down from 40 to 38. 9 Hole Medal: 1, Mair Jenkins, nett 34; 2, Anne Morris, nett 35; 3, Jane Miller, nett 37 Club member Catrin Pugh Jones has also been congratulated for winning the Meg Bowen Brooch for the best Nett of 67 at the Mid Wales County Golf Association first day of the Championship held at Builth Wells Golf Club.