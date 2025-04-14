IT’S been a busy period at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club with plenty of competitions and prizes up for grabs.
The Mike Price Salver is a competition that was set up in 2023 in memory of a long standing member of the club.
This year it was won by Clive Morgan with an excellent score of 40 Stableford points.
Results: 1, Clive Morgan, 40 points; 2, John Blackburn, 39 points; 3, Kenneth Griffiths, 36 points.
The competition is played for annually near Mike’s birthday in March. The salver was donated to the club by his widow Letty.
At the time he passed away in 2022, Mike had been a member of Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club for 47 years.
Other results from the Men’s Section at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club:
Borth Bog Better Ball Bogey: 1, Peter Basnett and Alun Phillips, score 9; 2, Harri Jones and Gareth Baker, score 5; 3, Elgan Griffiths and Ewen Davies, score 5
Tom Barker Trophy – Stableford: 1, Mathew Lucas, 39 points; 2, Geraint Evans, 37 points; 3, Stephen Beresford, 36 points Women’s Section at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club: Saturday, 12 April was a good day for the women’s section with some excellent scores coming in on a Medal Day.
Wales Golf Medal 3: 1, Laura Perkins, nett 65; 2, Debbie Jones, nett 69; 3, Helen Lewis, nett 71
Congratulations to Laura who only started playing last year bringing her handicap down from 40 to 38. 9 Hole Medal: 1, Mair Jenkins, nett 34; 2, Anne Morris, nett 35; 3, Jane Miller, nett 37 Club member Catrin Pugh Jones has also been congratulated for winning the Meg Bowen Brooch for the best Nett of 67 at the Mid Wales County Golf Association first day of the Championship held at Builth Wells Golf Club.