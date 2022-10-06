Edmunds, Griffiths, Williams and Morris win Aberystwyth Golf Club finals
The finals of the Aberystwyth Golf Club Competitions were played the third weekend of September and despite a brisk North Westerly the conditions were deemed as near perfect as possible.
In the club championship played off scratch Anthony Griffiths who had beaten Jeremy Edmunds in the semi final faced Justin Quinn who had beaten Logan Sherpe in the other semi final. On the day Anthony Griffiths comfortably beat Justin Quinn to be crowned club champion.
In the President’s Putter played over 18 holes Clive Williams off 9 faced Jeremy Edmunds off 8 in a close encounter that went to the last hole where an excited Clive Williams won the match one up.
The semi finalists had been Arwyn Morris and Gerwyn Pugh.
The Vice Captain Plate also played over 18 holes saw Arwyn Morris face Julian Thomas both off 15 with Arwyn Morris winning by 4 and 3. The semi finalists for that competition were Alun Thomas and Andrew Caree.
Finally the prestigious Captain’s Cup was played between James Jenkins off 12 and Jeremy Edmunds off 8. The semi finalist were Gerwyn Pugh and Steve Hughes.
Played over 36 holes on one day, the match turned out to be very competitive with the advantage going one way ant the other throughout the day.
Jeremy Edmunds playing down the last with a one hole advantaged managed to hold off the promising James Jenkins to win 2 up after 36 holes of high standard matchplay golf.
The traditional match between Aberdovey and Aberystwyth Golf Club resumed after a two year break for the Vardon Cleek Aberdovey won on their own course 5 matches to 2.
