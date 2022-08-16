Fantastic player turnout for Captain’s Day
ABERYSTWYTH Golf Club’s Terry Davies celebrated his Captain’s Day recently and an excellent number of players turned out to celebrate with him.
Traditionally the ladies played a nine-hole competition in the morning, with Ann Rees winning from Val Jones Hughes and Linda Crawford in third.
The main competition was played under 4.B.B.B format.
Leading the way with 47 points were Dai Blair, John James and Nigel Southgate.
Second with 46 points were Martyn Lewis and Terry Richards, who beat Ioan Richards and Barry Crawford, also 46 points, on count back; Harvi Singh, Eric Jones and Terry Gallagher also had 46 points but were beaten on count back to the other pairs.
The longest drive for the under 65s was achieved by John James, while Clive Williams drove furthest of the over 65s.
Nearest the pin for the younger group was Richard Duggan; Aled Bebb for the seniors.
The final challenge was an invitation to all players to get nearest the pin in two on the par 4 fourth.
Harvi Singh was the player to achieve this challenge.
After the competitions the captain entertained his guests and fellow players with an excellent meal in the clubhouse where a raffle and an auction was humorously led by Mansel Beechey, with all the proceeds going to the captain’s chosen charity of HAVHAV.
