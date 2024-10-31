New Captain Helen had planned an 11 hole stableford for her Welcome Competition on October 20 to be followed by cakes and coffee in the Clubhouse but Storm Ashley had other ideas. Strong winds and a high tide had brought the sea over onto the course bringing with it lots of stone and other debris. Competition cancelled, the Ladies set off down the second hole to help with the clear-up, making the cakes even more welcome on their return.
MEN’S RESULTS
The Seniors Winter Trophy was contested on Thursday, October 10.
Roy Jones came out on top with an excellent score of 38pts. In second place was Captain Alan Shaw with 33pts.
Retiring Captain Alan’s “LAST HURRAH” was played on October 17 causing more than a little confusion.
It was a teams of 3 medal with the best 2 gross scores to count and played from white, yellow, red and green tees in order.
Results: 1st Carl Jones, Peter Tooze, Clive Morgan; 2nd Dafydd Raw-Rees, Dafydd Jones, David John; 3rd Nick Downing, Nathan Perkins, Alan Shaw.
ANNUAL KNOCKOUT COMPETITIONS
Scratch KO Winner - Gareth Davies; R/up - Kieron Perkins.
Men’s Summer KO Winner - Alan Shaw; R/up - Ben Slater.
Seniors’ Summer KO Winner - Martin Harries; R/up - Rob Gallifor.
A WELCOME 3 BALL TEXAS SCRAMBLE for anyone to enter was put in place on Sunday, October 20, as if the Captain’s insisting on 6 drives each was not harsh enough. the weather was far from kind, with rain for the early players and high winds strengthening as the afternoon wore on.
Taking the top spot with a score of 66 were Gwynne Jenkins, Richard Wyn Jones and Stephen Lucas.
Second with 67.5 were Dale Harvey, David Greathead and Darren Phillips.
Third place was taken on the Back 6 by Dave Beale, Bob Gill and Mark Woodward with 69.
DYFED LEAGUE REPORT 2024
It has been a bit of a tough and long season which you would expect going up to division 2. The calibre of golfers has been brilliant to watch with a lot of teams going to the last few holes in most matches. Fielding a team of 16 players per match and travelling approximately two hours to most away matches, they have represented Borth and Ynyslas golf club immaculately. The team won 4 out of 5 home Matches and lost 5 away matches. Borth & Ynyslas remain in Division 2, a brilliant achievement.
DYFED SUPER 3’S
Borth played in the Dyfed Super 3 knockout on Thursday 2nd May. It was played on neutral ground at Penrhos against Cardigan GC. The three players representing Borth were Justin Quinn, Ben Slater and Daniel Basnett. However with all the matches close, sadly Borth lost 2 to 1.
JEFF HARRIES LEAGUE MATCHES
Fourteen players went to play Ashburnham in the Jeff Harries Foursomes tournament at Ashburnham. We were in the quarter-finals but sadly were beaten.
VICTORY SHIELD
Gareth Davies and Justin Quinn represented Borth & Ynyslas in this competition which was played at Penrhos against Cardigan and Cardigan were the winners on this day by a small margin.
WELSH TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
Borth & Ynyslas played against Builth Wells on neutral ground, chosen by Wales Golf, once again at Penrhos. They were victorious, breaking the bad luck of previous matches this year at Penrhos.
The team of Gareth Davies, Justin Quinn, Daniel Basnett, Ben Slater, Patrick Jones and Adam Trace progressed into the Wales Team Championship finals, which this year was held over three days at Morlais Castle, from August 9-11. The last time Borth & Ynyslas made it to an away final in this prestigious event was well over 25 years ago so a great achievement by the squad of players.
Sadly, it wasn’t to be and they got knocked out on the first day by Machynys. Yet again it was a close match which could have gone either way.
As you can see, Borth & Ynyslas have had a pretty full-on season and thanks go to all who have represented the club this year.
Report: Peter Basnett