Borth & Ynyslas Gofl Club hosted the annual RNLI Open competition on Saturday, 22 July.
Despite adverse weather, many golfers braved the weather and took part and a substantial amount of money was raised for this worthy cause.
Jack Evershed, the local RNLI chairman and Dave Reynolds presented the prizes and congratulated all who took part.
The results were as follows: Overall winner, Richard Lucas, 36pts.
Men Division One: winner, Alan Shaw, 35pts; second, Rupert Perkins, 34pts on back nine from R Gwynn Jenkins, 34pts.
Men Division Two: winner, Dilan Perkins, 34pts; second, Lindsay Fletcher, 33pts; third, Les Jones, 28pts.
Ladies: winner, Hannah Gill, 22pts. Longest drive: Kyle Lincoln. Nearest the Pin: Kev Tandler.
A Texas Scramble was played at the club the day after the RNLI Open and it was well supported as the weather was more favourable that day.
There were good scores and the winners were as follows.
Men: winners, Aled Jenkins, Patrick Jones and Gwynn Jenkins, 58.4; second, Ben Slater, Kieron Perkins, and Harvey Perkins, 62.6; third, John Miffin, Graham Clarke and Samantha Clark, 63.2.
Ladies: winners, Diane Naylor, Heather Lawson and J Nickols, 70.1.