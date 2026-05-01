THE Borth & Ynyslas clubhouse was full of members and family to celebrate the golf club’s long-serving PGA professional John lewis and his wife Sonja’s retirement.
John has been a professional here at Borth & Ynyslas for almost 50 years with Sonja by his side in the shop since their marriage in 1991.
A magnificent achievement to be proud of, and as a club they owe them both a huge debt of gratitude.
On the day, a golf competition was held in their honour but the the weather was not kind with strong winds and wintery showers.
Many of the teams entered walked in after a few holes, other did not venture out at all whilst a hardy group kept going to the 18th hole.
Captains Harri and Jane presented the special prizes to the winners in the different categories.
Results
Mixed Team Winners: 1, Laura Perkins, Nick Downing and Brian Forbes
Women Team Winners: 1, Helen Lewis, Clare Jones and Catrin Pugh Jones
Men’s Team Winners: 1, Brian Middleton, Owen Jenkins and Nick Dowell; 2, Jeff Evans, Roy Jones and Kenneth Griffiths; 3, Mathew Knight, Adam Knight and Jak Windsor
Tributes
Following the presentation, president Mike Roberts spoke of the club’s gratitude to John for his long service and commitment to Borth & Ynyslas Golf club being the one constant in the club for all these years.
He thanked them both for the warm-hearted welcome given to each member and visitor who walked through the door of the shop.
Captain Harri Jones presented John with a club tie and announced that both he and Sonja were to be made honorary members and hoped now in retirement that they would see them once more on the golf course.
Both John and Sonja were also presented with new garden planters and shrubs from Captain Jane Miller who wished them both many happy hours in their new retirement garden project.
Jane thanked them for their patience and support having taught both her children and grandchildren.
John thanked everyone for their kind words and for the support he has received over the years.
He expressed his heartfelt thanks to Sonja, who he met on a blind date at the golf club in a Tom Barker event over 30 years ago.
They have been together ever since, his constant companion in the pro shop.
Sonja went on to say how they have both enjoyed their time at the club, meeting people from all over the world never knowing who would walk through the door that day. They both thanked all the members and wished everyone well for the future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.