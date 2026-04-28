A HOLE-in-one is rare, even for good golfers.
Research had shown that, on average, amateur golfers achieve one hole-in-one in 12,500 shots on a par three hole.
A casual golfer who plays 20 full rounds a year (with four par threes per round) hits about 80 par three tee shots annually.
At that rate they might expect a hole in one once every 150+ years, so most golfers never get one.
Remarkably, two players from Penrhos Park Golf Club achieved that goal on Sunday, 26 April, in the first monthly medal of the golf season.
Simon 'Grox' Edwards achieved his hole in one on the 11th and Jamie Bethell on the 5th.
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